Arsenal seal 1st league win at Old Trafford since 2006

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Arsenal defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a highly anticipated match of the week in English Premier League on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty goal in the second half sealed a crucial win for the Gunners.

Arsenal gained their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006 with this remarkable victory as they raised their points to 12 in the standings.

Manchester United has collected seven points so far.

Meanwhile, Southampton defeated Aston Villa 4-3 at Villa Park in another Sunday's clash.

Vestergaard, Ward-Prowse (2), and Ings were scorers for Southampton, while Aston Villa's goals were scored by Mings, Watkins, and Grealish.

Also, Newcastle United defeated Everton 2-1 at home.