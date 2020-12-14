Arsenal to battle Benfica in Europa League last 32

By Can Erozden
ANKARA (AA) – English football club Arsenal will take on Portuguese opponents Benfica in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.
The draw for the knockout stage was held in Switzerland on Monday.
The Arsenal-Benfica contest is likely to be one of the exciting games in the Round of 32.
The first and second legs of this stage will be held in February.
The 24 teams from Europa League groups and eight clubs from Champions League entered Monday's draw.
– Last 32:
Wolfsberg – Tottenham Hotspur
Dynamo Kiev – Club Brugge
Real Sociedad – Manchester United
Benfica – Arsenal
Crvena Zvezda – AC Milan
Antwerp – Rangers
Slavia Prague – Leicester City
Salzburg – Villarreal
Braga – Roma
Krasnodar – Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys – Bayer Leverkusen
Molde – Hoffenheim
Granada – Napoli
Maccabi Tel-Aviv – Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille – Ajax
Olympiacos – PSV