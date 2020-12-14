Arsenal to battle Benfica in Europa League last 32

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English football club Arsenal will take on Portuguese opponents Benfica in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

The draw for the knockout stage was held in Switzerland on Monday.

The Arsenal-Benfica contest is likely to be one of the exciting games in the Round of 32.

The first and second legs of this stage will be held in February.

The 24 teams from Europa League groups and eight clubs from Champions League entered Monday's draw.

– Last 32:

Wolfsberg – Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kiev – Club Brugge

Real Sociedad – Manchester United

Benfica – Arsenal

Crvena Zvezda – AC Milan

Antwerp – Rangers

Slavia Prague – Leicester City

Salzburg – Villarreal

Braga – Roma

Krasnodar – Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys – Bayer Leverkusen

Molde – Hoffenheim

Granada – Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv – Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille – Ajax

Olympiacos – PSV