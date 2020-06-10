Aselsan signs $31.3M mechanical ventilator order deal

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish defense giant Aselsan signed an agreement worth $31.3 million with the International Health Services Inc. for the production of mechanical ventilators.

"Within the scope of the agreement, mid-level intensive care mechanical ventilator order is given to Aselsan," the defense firm announced on Wednesday.

Devices will be delivered this year, it noted.

With severe shortness of breath, a hallmark of the novel coronavirus, ventilators have been a critical need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous countries faced difficulty in finding enough ventilators, but Turkey was able to set up production and start manufacturing them within the country and even export them.

Turkish technology firm BIOSYS' mechanical ventilator device, which was developed between 2012 to 2017, was updated with aviation and technology firm Baykar, major appliances producer Arcelik and Aselsan.

Aselsan is also working on reducing Turkey's foreign dependence in the medical devices area, such as medical imaging and life support devices.