Asians in Zambia face stigma after Indian coronavirus variant found

By James Kunda

LUSAKA, Zambia (AA) – The government here said Thursday that it noted with “great concern” the stigma and discrimination against Asians living in Zambian since the announcement of the detection of the Indian coronavirus variant.

Senior Ministry of Health official Kennedy Malama said the practice was alien to the southern African nation regarded as a global haven.

“I urge all of you to show love to our brothers and sisters of Asian origin as we amplify adherence to the public health guidelines,” he told reporters Lusaka.

The variant was discovered earlier this week in a 42-year old man who recently traveled from India.

No physical harm to any Asian living or working in Zambia has been reported. The patient with the Indian variant remains in isolation in Lusaka.

The Asian population in Zambia is largely dominated by Indians and Chinese who are settled across the country, running large and small businesses.