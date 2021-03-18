Aspirin may reduce risk of severe COVID symptoms: Study

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Ovunc Kutlu

ANKARA (AA) – Aspirin may reduce the risk of severe coronavirus symptoms, according to a study by George Washington University on Thursday.

The study, published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal Anesthesia & Analgesia, found that low doses of the low-cost and commonly used drug may have lung-protective effects and lower the risk of going to intensive care units (ICU), or even death, from the coronavirus.

Patients with the virus who used aspirin had a 40% less chance of needing a mechanical ventilator in the ICU, according to the study conducted with 400 patients from March to July 2020.

Aspirin use decreased the risk of mechanical ventilation by 44% and lowered ICU admissions by 43%, while in-hospital mortality fell 47%, the study showed.

"As we learned about the connection between blood clots and COVID-19, we knew that aspirin — used to prevent stroke and heart attack — could be important for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Jonathan Chow who teaches anesthesiology and critical care medicine and is the director of the Critical Care Anesthesiology Fellowship at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?