Assad regime attacks kill infant in Idlib

By Ahmet Karaahmet, Mehmet Burak Karacaoglu

IDLIB, Syria (AA) – A girl, 2, was killed when Assad regime forces and foreign terrorist groups supported by Iran, attacked several villages with rockets and mortar bombs in this northwestern province, White Helmets civil defense sources said Friday.

The attacks violated a March 5 cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Russia to de-escalate disputes.

The area, lying along Turkey's southern border, has been the subject of multiple cease-fire violations by the regime and its allies.

An influx of displaced civilians has increased the area’s population to about 4 million in recent years.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk