Assad regime claims Israel targeted Hama

By Ethem Emre Ozcan

ANKARA (AA) – The Syrian regime claimed Wednesday that Israeli fighter jets conducted strikes on some military points in Hama province.

The Israeli warplanes targeted military sites in the Sabburah and Al-Salamiyah regions, according to the SANA news agency, which is affiliated with the Bashar al-Assad regime.

"Our air defense systems shot down many of the hostile missiles before they hit their targets," said SANA, citing a military source.

The attack caused property damage, but no casualties were reported.

No statement was made by the Israeli authorities regarding the attack.

Iran-backed militias and Lebanese Hezbollah are stationed alongside regime forces in Hama.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.