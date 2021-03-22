AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine 79% effective

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – AstraZeneca said on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine is 79% effective against the symptomatic virus.

According to the findings from the phase 3 trials in the US, the jab also has 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and hospitalization and is 80% effective in participants aged 65 and over, the company said in a statement.

It also reported "consistent" vaccine efficacy across ethnicity and age.

"This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus," said Ann Falsey, a professor from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, US, and co-lead principal investigator for the trial.

The company will submit its primary analysis to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization "in the coming weeks."

The findings were based on 32,449 participants accruing 141 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and it included two doses administered at a four-week interval.