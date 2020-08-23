At least 1 killed in Turkey’s Black Sea region floods

By Gultekin Yetgin

GIRESUN, Turkey (AA) – One person was killed and an elderly woman was injured early Sunday in floods triggered by heavy rain here in this Black Sea province.

Along with one missing person, there were also a number of stranded people who have not been identified, provincial Governor Enver Unlu told Anadolu Agency, noting authorities have not yet confirmed others who are reported missing.

Unlu said several people have been rescued by teams.

He said efforts to get to those who are stranded would begin at first light in the morning and crews are working on opening access to roads and vehicles and heavy equipment are waiting for waters to recede before they enter.

Flood waters caused vehicles in Dereli to drift and buildings were also destroyed in the area and security forces are trying to confirm reports about missing persons.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that rescue teams were dispatched to Giresun during the initial minutes of natural disaster.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara