At least 12 people killed in attack in Burkina Faso

By Ahmet Emin Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Gunmen killed at least two soldiers and more than 10 civilians in an attack on a village in eastern Burkina Faso, local news reports said Monday.

Several homes and granaries were also set on fire in the attack on the village of Hantoukoura near the border with Niger.

Many others were also wounded, said the reports.

The attack comes a week after two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist were killed in an ambush in the West African country.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been dealing with a growing insurgency. It had mostly been limited to the north of the country but has been spilling over to other areas such as Arli National Park, where the four men were killed.

Landlocked Burkina Faso is also one of the poorest countries in the world and activists say climate change is severely aggravating the humanitarian crisis.

*Writing and contributions by Jeyhun Aliyev