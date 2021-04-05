At least 24 asylum seekers held in northwest Turkey

By Mirac Kaya

BALIKESIR, Turkey (AA) – Turkey's coast guard rescued at least 24 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea off Ayvalik district in northwestern Balikesir province late Monday.

The asylum seekers, who were attempting to reach the Greek island of Lesbos in a rubber boat, were stranded and drifting at sea after the engine failed near Ciplak Island.

Acting upon receiving their distress call, Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued the asylum seekers and transferred them to Ayvalik's coast guard command for routine procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most for any country in the world.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara