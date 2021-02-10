Atalanta qualify for Italian Cup final

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Atalanta advanced to the Italian Cup final after defeating Napoli 3-1 in the second leg of the semifinal Wednesday.

Playing at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Atalanta's Colombian forward Duvan Zapata broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.

Matteo Pessina scored twice in the 16th and 78th minutes, while Napoli's only goal came from Hirving Lozano in the 53rd minute.

Ending a goalless draw with Napoli in the first leg of the semifinal, Atalanta advanced to the final with an aggregate score of 3-1.

The winning side will face Juventus in the Italian Cup final.