Athletic Bilbao sign new deal with head coach

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Spain's Athletic Bilbao announced Sunday that manager Gaizka Garitano will stay at the football club till 2021.

"Gaizka Garitano signs his continuity on the bench of Athletic Club one more season," Bilbao said on their website.

"I’m very happy that the club has shown confidence in me, it is the team I have supported since I was a boy and to coach them is a great responsibility," Garitano said.

The 44-year-old who took charge in December 2018 led the club to final of the Copa del Rey this season.

The game, however, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.