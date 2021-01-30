Atletico Madrid players test positive for coronavirus

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso contracted the novel coronavirus, the Spanish football club said on Saturday.

"Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday," Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

It added that Belgian winger Carrasco and Spanish central defender Hermoso have been at their homes each for isolation, abiding the coronavirus protocols of the La Liga.

In the 2020-21 season Carrasco, 27, scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Carrasco helped Atletico Madrid win the 2018 UEFA Europa League title.

Meanwhile 25-year-old Hermoso produced 2 goals in 20 matches this season.