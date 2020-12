By Emel Gozellik and Ethem Emre Ozcan

ANKARA (AA) – Some 25 people died late on Wednesday in an attack on a passenger bus in eastern Syria, according to state media.

A total of 13 others were injured when the bus traveling between Deir-ez-Zor province and the western province of Homs was targeted, the country's official SANA news agency reported.

The report did not include further information on the manner of the attack.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz

​​​​​​​