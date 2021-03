By Anadolu Agency Staff

BEIRUT, LEBANON(AA) – The Lebanese army on Saturday said at least one attacker was killed who fired on troops.

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Baalbek while troops were searching for a suspect sought by judicial authorities, according to a statement.

More attackers were injured during clashes and search efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators who escaped from the scene, the statement added.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara