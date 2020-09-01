August record-breaking month for UK migrant arrivals

By Karim El-Bar

LONDON (AA) – Some 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by boat this August, according to a analysis by London-based news agency PA Media released Tuesday.

The figure is thought to be a record for migrant boat arrivals in a single month, with the total almost topping the numbers for June and July combined.

August also broke the record for the numbers of migrants reaching Britain on a single day, with at least 235 migrants reaching the UK’s shores by boat on Aug. 6.

The UK has previously vowed to make the English Channel “completely unviable” for crossings, and blamed France for the rising numbers.