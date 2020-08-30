Australia, New Zealand report new COVID-19 cases

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE (AA) – Health authorities in Australia and New Zealand confirmed additional infections and fatalities from the coronavirus Sunday.

Cases in Australia rose to 25,570 with 112 infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

At least 11 patients lost their lives, bringing deaths to 611, while recoveries increased to 20,851.

New Zealand reported two more cases in the past 24 hours, raising its count to 1,729, including 22 deaths and 1,570 recoveries.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 841,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 25 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.