Australia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Recep Sakar

MELBOURNE (AA) – Australia reported 13 new cases and four more deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday in Victoria state.

The number of infections in the country climbed to 27,076, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news conference in Melbourne.

The number of fatalities in Victoria reached 798, bringing the total tally to 886 across Australia.

The country reported that a total of 24,583 people have recovered.

Out of 491 active cases, the treatment of 60 coronavirus patients continues in various hospitals, eight of which are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, New Zealand reported one more case, raising its count to 1,836, including 25 deaths and 1,767 recoveries.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 44 active cases in the country.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1 million lives in 188 countries and regions since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 33.56 million cases have been reported, with more than 23.3 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar