Australia reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Australia reported new 28 coronavirus cases on Tuesday while New Zealand claimed there was no local case in the country.

Of the 28 fresh cases in Australia, 11 were reported in New South Wales while the rest of the infections were reported in Victoria state, Australia’s COVID-19 statement said.

One coronavirus patient lost life taking the pandemic death toll to 895.

Australia has reported 27,175 coronavirus cases so far. Out of whom 24,589 have recovered from the illness.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand health department said in a statement that three imported cases were reported on Tuesday – two of whom came from India and one from the UK.

The country has reported 1,502 infections with 25 COVID-19 deaths.

It said that 43 cases are active in the country. The health department added that there are 356 probable coronavirus cases besides the confirmed ones in the country.

Since first reported in Wuhan city of China last December, the coronavirus has infected over 35 million people and killed over 1.4 million across the world.