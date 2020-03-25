Australia sees spike in coronavirus cases

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Australia witnessed a spike in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, most of them in New South Wales (NSW), local media reported on Wednesday.

Authorities said that country reported a total of 2,425 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, so far — including 1029 in NSW, 466 in Victoria and 443 in Queensland, daily Sydney Morning Herald reported.

NSW reported at least 427 new cases on Wednesday, while eight people have died since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The rise in new cases prompted local authorities in NSW to cancel all council elections for one year.

South Australia Prime Minister Mark McGowan has asked two cruise ships to sail out of province’s maritime zone to avoid possible spread of the COVID-19.

The daily said that thousands of passengers are anchored at Fremantle port city which may also include suspected cases of the infection.

McGowan said that at least 800 Australians are on board the Vasco da Gama cruise ship which was due to dock in Fremantle on Friday and now it will be transferred to Rottnest Island for 14 days of self-isolation.

Meanwhile, an Australian government website is witnessing huge rush with nearly 2.6 million log-ins as hundreds of thousands of Australians are seeking financial support due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC news reported.

Australian defense forces have also begun contacting active and non-active cases in an effort to assist government against COVID-19 pandemic.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 423,000 while the death toll is nearly 19,000 and more than 108,629 recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.