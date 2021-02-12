Australian Open: Thiem wrests spot in 4th round

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem fought hard on Friday to reserve his place in the men's singles fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open.

World no. 3 Thiem, 27, had a hard time against Nick Kyrgios as the 25-year-old Australian player won the first two sets 6-4 in the third round match at John Cain Arena.

Kyrgios was in need of only one win but Thiem completed a 3-2 comeback, winning all the remaining three sets 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4 to qualify for the next round in the 2021 AO.

The thrilling match lasted three hours and 21 minutes.

Thiem will take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the next phase.

In a separate match, Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic — the top seed in the men's singles — eliminated his US opponent Taylor Fritz from the tournament with the sets of 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 and 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic also went through the fourth round, where the 33-year-old will face Canada's Milos Raonic.