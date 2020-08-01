Australia's Harry Kewell named English club's manager

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Former Australian international football player Harry Kewell has been appointed as manager of English lower division club Oldham Athletic, the club announced on Saturday.

He has signed a one-year deal with the EFL League Two side, with the option of extending it for another year.

“I'm excited about the project and don't get me wrong it's going to take time. Because the one thing I think this club does need is stability and if we can get that, then we can start to grow things,” Kewell said in a statement.

The former Liverpool player has previously managed Crawley Town and Notts County in League Two, which is the fourth tier of English professional football.

Oldham Athletic finished the 2019-20 season in 19th spot with 41 points.