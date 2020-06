By Askin Kiyagan

VIENNA (AA) – Turkish nationals living in Austria reacted Wednesday to a demonstration held by sympathizers of the PKK terror group.

A brawl erupted after the two sides exchanged words in an area of Vienna where Turks and other foreign nationals reside.

According to a report by the Heute daily, police officer Markus Dittrich said one person was arrested.

Dittrich said security forces stepped in following the brawl, which lasted about two hours.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas