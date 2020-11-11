Authors, politicians in southeastern Turkey slam PKK

By Hasan Namli

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – A group of political and literary figures in southeastern Turkey published a declaration Wednesday condemning the PKK terrorist group for an attack on security forces in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

Read both in Turkish and Kurdish in Diyarbakir province, the press statement accused the PKK of illegal activities in the KRG, as well as intervening in its domestic affairs and occupying villages in the region.

"The PKK exacted tribute from villagers and prevented them from producing. It kidnapped Kurdish children and youngsters and caused their death," said politician Vera Koyi, reading the declaration in Turkish.

Stressing that PKK still occupied the Qandil, Makhmur and Sinjar areas, Koyi demanded the group lay down their arms.

"We make this call to the Kurdish youth in the PKK and ask them not to support actions that can harm Kurds. Resist the PKK's wrongful policies that serve imperialist powers and lay down your arms," she said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk