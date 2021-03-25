Avalanche kills 5 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD (AA) – At least five people were killed when an avalanche hit a village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir late Wednesday, according to state-run media.

A house in the Sargan village of Neelum Valley was buried under snow resulting in the death of a woman and her four children, Radio Pakistan reported.

Local people and police retrieved the bodies while rescue work is still underway.

The country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Kashmir were lashed by heavy rain and snow during the last three days.

According to the provincial rescue service 1122, at least two people were killed in rain-related accidents on Tuesday.