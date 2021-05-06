Average household size in Turkey shrinks in 2020

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's average household size shrank to 3.3 persons in 2020 from 4 in 2008, the country’s statistical authority said on Thursday.

One-person households in the country increased to 17.9% in 2020 from 16.9% in 2019, and 13.9% in 2014, noted TurkStat.

Meanwhile, extended-family households dropped to 14% in 2020 from 16.7% in 2014.

It was seen that the proportion of multi-person and no-family households rose to 2.8% in 2020, being 2.1% in 2014.

The ratio of one-family households dropped to 65.2% in 2020, from 67.4% in 2014.

One-family households are defined as households comprised of a couple without children, a couple with at least one child, or a single parent with at least one child.

Marriages between first cousins showed a steady decline to 3.8% in 2020 from 4.8% in 2015, and 5.9% in 2010.

An overwhelming majority of people, 69.7%, said their families made them happiest in 2020.

"While the proportion of males who mentioned that their families made them happiest was 74.9%, this proportion was 64.5% for females," it indicated.

The results of income and living conditions survey for 2019 showed that 27.7% of extended families lived below the poverty threshold.

According to the results of 2019 household budget survey, the expenditures on housing and rent had the biggest share in total consumption expenditures with a rate of 24.1%.

This was followed by expenditures on food and non-alcoholic beverages with 20.8% and transportation with 16.5%.

Health expenses had the lowest share with 2.2%, education 2.5%, and entertainment 3.1%.