Azerbaijan, Armenia truce cannot replace lasting solution: Turkey

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Saturday hailed the Azerbaijan-Armenia humanitarian cease-fire as an “important first step” but stressed that such measures “cannot replace a lasting solution.”

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed Ankara’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan “on the ground and at the [negotiation] table.”

“The ceasefire which was declared on humanitarian grounds for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies, is an important first step, but cannot replace a lasting solution,” read the statement.

“Since the beginning, Turkey has always underlined that it would only support those solutions which were acceptable to Azerbaijan. With this understanding, Turkey will continue to stand by brotherly Azerbaijan on the ground and at the table.”

The cease-fire came into effect at 12 p.m. local time (0800GMT) on Saturday.

The ministry said Azerbaijan “has shown Armenia and the whole world that it can take its occupied lands for 30 years back with its own means and self-confidence.”

“In this process, calls for ceasefire were made from all over the world with humanitarian considerations. Consequently Azerbaijan gave Armenia a last opportunity to withdraw from the territories it has occupied,” the statement added.