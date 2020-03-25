Azerbaijan confirms 2nd death from coronavirus

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU (AA) – Azerbaijan has confirmed its second death due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The country's operational headquarters on its coronavirus response said the patient had also been suffering from diabetes and heart disease.

Six additional patients were reported in the country, increasing the total to 81 with 2,914 suspected cases under quarantine.

As part of its measures to limit the spread of the virus, Baku extended its ongoing closure of its southern border with Iran until April 20.

Some organizations in the country also postponed the yearly holiday for the spring Nowruz Festival until April 4.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions.

Out of more than 438,700 confirmed cases globally, the death toll now nears 20,000, while more than 111,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin