Azerbaijan gears up for Karabakh victory parade

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Azerbaijan’s army is preparing for a military parade to celebrate its victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 3,000 soldiers will participate in the parade in the capital Baku on Dec. 10, the ministry said in a statement.

“Up to 150 military vehicles, including new military equipment, missile and artillery pieces, air defense systems recently adopted into the armament, as well as military ships and boats will be demonstrated at the parade,” the ministry said.

Some war trophies seized from the Armenian army will also be displayed at the event, it added.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to attend the ceremony.