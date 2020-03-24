Azerbaijan hails Turkey for COVID-19 test kits

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – Azerbaijan's health minister praised Turkey on Tuesday for helping it obtain test kits for the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands across the world.

“The tests were brought to Baku by favor of our brother, Turkey," Ogtay Shiraliyev told state television.

“First patients were diagnosed with the help of those tests," he added.

Shiraliyev said initial diagnosis were done in a few laboratories and the country prevented an increase of virus cases thanks to measures taken.

Azerbaijan confirmed on Feb 28, its first virus case in a Russian national coming from Iran.

It confirmed its first death earlier this month.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 169 countries and regions around the globe, with more than 409,000 cases and more than 18,200 deaths, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

An excess of 106,500 patients with the virus known as COVID-19 have recovered.