By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – The Azerbaijani army on Tuesday carried out drills with Turkish-made Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles.

Footage shared by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry included the drones' removal from hangar, bringing them to the runway.

The crew was seen examining and refueling the drones.

The drones, which took off as part of the exercise, detected and destroyed simulated enemy targets.

*Writing by Sena Guler