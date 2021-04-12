Azerbaijani swimmers hold training camp in Turkey

By Yunus Hocaoglu

ERZURUM, Turkey (AA) – Azerbaijan's swimming team is training in Turkey's eastern province of Erzurum for upcoming international tournaments.

The international tournaments include the European Aquatics Championships, the Tokyo Olympics and the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Erzurum is the top destination for international swimmers in Turkey.

The team is currently holding a training camp in Europe's highest-altitude indoor Olympic-size pool.

Nine athletes will represent the country in the tournaments.

Resad Ebdurrehmanov, head coach of the swimming team, told Anadolu Agency that they had held a training camp in Erzurum for the second time.

"We will participate in the European Swimming Championship scheduled on May 10-23 and then compete in the Tokyo Olympics. A total of four athletes who will attend the European Aquatics Championships are training here," he said.

"We came here previously in March. A beautiful pool is along with the hospitable staff, is a major attraction for every athlete. That is why we came here for the second time.

"We previously trained here with eight athletes and won four gold, four silver and three bronze medals in the tournament held in Riga, Latvia. This place brought good luck to us," he said.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli in Ankara