Azerbaijani-Turkish digital media platform kicks off in Baku

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group and Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency have established a joint media platform.

A launching event for the digital project, called 'TURKIC.World', was held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Turkey's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov, Omer Karaca, head of Albayrak Media Digital, Azerbaijani parliamentarians and media executives were present.

Speaking at the event, Bagci said Turkey will support all the work done for the development of cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

He emphasized the great importance of the media in expressing the truth.

Ismayilov also said that Turkish media showed great support to Azerbaijan in the Karabakh war, adding that with the reports of Turkish journalists from the region, Azerbaijan's voice was heard around the world.

Ismayilov underlined that Azerbaijan prioritizes developing media relations between the two countries, noting that the cooperation between Albayrak Media Group and Trend News Agency will make a great contribution to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

Azerbaijani parliamentarian Sevil Mikayilova said Turkish journalists worked shoulder to shoulder with their Azerbaijani colleagues in the war zone.

Touching on the importance of the response to the oppression and smear campaigns against Turkey and Azerbaijan in a coordinated manner, Mikayilova said the new digital platform, which was introduced today, is a historic step.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Karaca said that with the website, they aim to inform the public of both countries about Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The project will be very important in terms of conveying true news, he added.

The project will not be limited to only Turkey and Azerbaijan and they are aiming for the participation of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other Turkic republics.