Azerbaijanis pay respects to founder on 137th birthday

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The founder of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mammad Amin Resulzade, was commemorated Sunday in the Turkish capital on his 137th birth anniversary.

A group of people from Azerbaijan gathered late afternoon at the Cebeci Asri Cemetery, the final resting place of many prominent figures, in central Ankara.

Barat Aliyev, 70, said he traveled from Baku to Ankara to pay tribute to Azerbaijan's founder on his birth anniversary.

"We owe to Resulzade our country's past and present," he said.

Aliyev underlined that it is important especially for the younger generations to know their history and roots.

Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, also known as Azerbaijan People's Republic, first declared independence from the Russian Tsar under the chairmanship of Resulzade on May 28, 1918. However, it was toppled after less than two years and it became a part of the Soviet Union.

In 1991, Azerbaijan re-established its status as an independent state on Oct. 18. The present Azerbaijan is the heir of Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which was recorded in history as the first secular and democratic state in the Muslim East.

"The flag once raised will never fall!" is an expression written in gold in Azerbaijan's national history by Resulzade.

– Key role in establishing modern Azerbaijan

Elmar Hasanov, 25, a personnel of Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry, who is in Turkey on a work-related training, was also present at the cemetery.

Hasanov recalled that Azerbaijan was the first country among the Turkic states which established its independence over a century ago with Resulzade, then head of Azerbaijan's National Council, presiding the newborn state.

He said that during a short period of existence the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic managed to adopt its national anthem and coat of arms.

"I feel it like my duty to come here today and commemorate him at the cemetery," he said.

– Name written in golden letters

Anar Farajov, 36, a professional trainer of martial arts who has been living in Turkey for over six years, said he tries to visit the cemetery as much as he can as Resulzade "means a lot" to him.

He said the founder's name is "written in golden letters" not only in Azerbaijan's history, but all the Turkic states.

"It's an honor for me to be here today and commemorate Resulzade. No words can describe his efforts for our country," he said.

– Legacy of Resulzade

Besides Azerbaijan, Resulzade is also remembered in Turkey where he spent some years of his life.

When the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic collapsed in 1920, Resulzade left Baku and directed resistance against the Soviet Union.

He was later arrested and brought to Moscow. Although Joseph Stalin wanted him to collaborate with the Soviet Union, he refused the offer.

Resulzade then went on to live in different countries including France, Finland, Poland and Germany, and wrote against the Soviet powers.

In 1947, Resulzade settled in Turkey. He became a Turkish citizen under a Cabinet decree, and established the Azerbaijan Culture Association in 1949 in Ankara, which is still active.

He continued to write books, and held talks to convey the situation in Azerbaijan to the world.

Resulzade died on March 6, 1955 in Ankara.