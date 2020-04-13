Balkans: Number of coronavirus cases exceeds 12,000

By Talha Ozturk

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Western Balkan countries rose to 12,340, with nearly 750 deaths in the region.

In Serbia, the number of cases on Monday increased by 424 to reach 4,054, while 85 people have so far lost their lives in the country.

A Chinese company has provided infrared thermometers, thermal cameras and masks to Serbia's Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.

Serbian Transport Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said that the assistance provided by the Chinese company will be used in the railways.

Meanwhile, Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Minister Rasim Ljajic stated that they will start exporting yeast and oil as of Monday.

An official at the Gerontology Center in Nis city was detained on the grounds that 139 people were infected at the center because the necessary measures were not taken to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

In Montenegro, the number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 273, with three people died so far.

In another Balkan country Albania, there are 467 cases, while 23 people died from the virus.

In Croatia, the number of cases increased by 50, reaching 1,650, while the deaths in the country rose to 50.

Numbers of cases and deaths in the Balkan countries are: Slovenia 1,212/55, Romania 6,633/318, Greece 2,114/98, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,030/39, North Macedonia 854/38, Bulgaria 676/31, and Kosovo 362/8.