Bamboo bottles emerge as green alternatives to plastic in India

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – Even as the UN estimates that one million drinking bottles are added to the world’s plastic waste pile every minute, Dhritiman Borah, a resident of India’s northeastern province of Assam, has come up with a ray of hope.

A few years ago, he began manufacturing bamboo bottles — an initiative that has found many takers across India.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on eve of International Plastic Bag Free Day which is being observed on Saturday, Bora, 39, said his eco-friendly initiative has minimized the use of plastic.

"When I started manufacturing bamboo bottles, some years ago, it was a new concept. I am happy that the demand for such eco-friendly bottles has gone up and we are getting orders, not within the country, but abroad as well," he said.

Bora, who has 20 years of experience in craftsmanship, said initially he was making just a few hundred bottles, but now 5,000 bottles come out from his workshop every month.

"The bamboo items are eco-friendly. This idea came into my mind when a neighboring state ordered the banning of plastic items…today, I feel satisfied to contribute something towards a safer and cleaner environment," he said.

Known as poor man’s timber, it is also the fastest growing plant and plays a crucial role in the food and nutritional security of tribal-dominated northeastern provinces of India.

India has the highest that is 13.96 million hectares (34.4 million acres) of land under bamboo cultivation. It is the second richest country, after China, in terms of bamboo diversity with 136 species (125 indigenous and 11 exotica).

According to botanists, bamboo is neither a tree nor a bush. They classify it as grass.

Taking a cue from Bora, many people beyond the northeastern region have now entered into the bamboo business.

Debashish Kundu, from nearby West Bengal, has also started making bamboo bottles.

"The COVID-19 had affected my earlier business of catering … so I decided to start this business making bottles from bamboo. I can sell these products because the demand is good. I have been receiving orders from different parts,” he said.

Kundu added that he is employing many people.

– Corporates show interest

Pavan Kumar Vadde, from southern Andhra Pradesh province, has many corporate houses lined up to purchase his bamboo bottles, which he has started manufacturing with some modifications.

"The good thing is that not only the general public, but corporate houses also approach us for these products now. Recently, we received an order of 500 bottles from a company in Mumbai. Since the product is eco-friendly, it is preferred by everyone and the trend is picking up in the country,” he said.

In 2018, the Indian government restructured National Bamboo Mission to promote the growth of the bamboo sector and help in its marketing.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ravindra Khaiwal, a medical practitioner expert in environmental health at the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research said while bamboo products are eco-friendly, their safety should be ensured.

"The plastic bottles are very harmful to the environment and health. Most of the time, they are not disposed of safely. Now anything made of biodegradable material has a great market value and great potential because it is an eco-friendly product," he said.

He added that the manufacturing of products such as bamboo bottles helps to raise the incomes of an economically marginalized population.

But he said there is a need to ensure to keep the water inside the bottle free from germs.