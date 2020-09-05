Bangladesh: 12 die, 25 injured in mosque blasts

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – At least 12 people died and more than 25 are in critical condition after suspected air conditioner explosions during Friday night prayers at a mosque near Bangladesh’s capital, officials said.

A 7-year-boy and the muezzin were among the deceased in the accident in the city of Narayanganj, while others are getting treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, the capital.

The patients in critical condition sustained burns to the trachea, Md Anayet Hossain, deputy assistant director of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense, told Anadolu Agency.

He quoted a doctor at the hospital who said the injured were burned on 30%-70% of their bodies.

An investigation of the blasts has already begun, he added, saying the primary cause could not be confirmed but the explosion came from the air conditioners.

Local The Dhaka Tribune reported that a pipeline passes underneath the mosque and that gas had leaked and accumulated inside as the mosque windows were closed.

The explosion was probably triggered by sparks when someone tried to switch on or off the air conditioners or fans, it added, quoting a local official saying the mosque had recently filed a complaint over the gas leaks.