Bangladesh: Coronavirus death toll tops 8,000

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh has crossed 8,000, authorities said on Saturday.

There were 22 fatalities in the country over the past day, raising the death toll to 8,003, according to the latest Health Ministry update.

The overall case count stands at 531,326, including 475,899 recoveries, the data shows.

Bangladesh will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 27, with a nationwide rollout set to commence on Feb. 8.

After nearly 11 months, schools and colleges in the country are set to reopen from Feb. 4, according to a notice issued by the Education Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry has asked authorities to implement strict health protocols in all academic institutes, including seating arrangements in line with social distancing requirements.

Wearing masks will be mandatory for all students and faculty members, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also extended the mandatory quarantine period for people returning from the UK, where a new COVID-19 variant has caused massive surges in infections, from four days to seven days.