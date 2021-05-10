Bangladesh decries Israel's 'attacks of terrorist nature' on Palestinians

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s “attacks of terrorist nature” on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

“Bangladesh strongly condemns the attacks of terrorist nature and violence unleashed on the innocent devotees and civilians at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

These acts “expose the severe violation of humanitarian norms, human rights and international laws and accords and [have] provoked the feelings of repressed people all over the world,” the ministry added.

Bangladesh urged the international community to take “sustainable measures to end such kind of attacks of terrorist nature.”

Dhaka also called for an end to “confiscation of private properties in occupied territories through the policy of apartheid,” saying that such “measures of terror … may be tantamount to war crimes in the occupied territories.”

At least 305 people were injured on Monday when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by extremist Jews.

The latest aggression came after Israeli forces injured more than 200 Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is the third-holiest site in the world for Muslims, and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Friday.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country, also reaffirmed its position in favor of establishing the state of Palestine “on the basis of a two-state solution with the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.”

“Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland in a viable Palestine state and territorial integrity as established through various UN resolutions,” read the statement.

Dhaka also reaffirmed its support for “a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue by engagement of both sides in dialogue to reach an agreement so that peace is attained for the peoples living in the area.”

