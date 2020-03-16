Bangladesh Islamic leader’s death sentence sent to jail

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – A death sentence against a leader in Bangladesh's largest Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami, was sent to jail authorities Monday, an official told Anadolu Agency.

“We received the written copy of the verdict yesterday. Following all procedures, we sent the death warranty to the jail authorities today,” registrar of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Syed Ahmed confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

The high court on Oct. 31, 2019 upheld the death sentence against ATM Azharul Islam.

Islam’s execution would be carried out within the next 15 working days, if there is no review petition, Ahmed added.

Defense counsel Shishir Muhammad Munir told Anadolu Agency, however, he would file a review petition against the sentence after receiving a certified copy of the verdict.

“We will file the petition within the next 15 working days and we have also a last step that is a mercy petition to the president if review petition is rejected”.

After assuming power in 2009 the ruling Awami League party formed the ICT to judge crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War amid worldwide concerns on the fairness and neutrality in the judicial procedures.

Islam will be the sixth leader to be hanged for roles in the war that split Bangladesh from Pakistan after a nine-month conflict.