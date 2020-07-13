Bangladesh: Police force faces brunt of virus

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Coronavirus fatalities among Bangladesh's police force hit 50 on Monday with one more death in the capital Dhaka.

"A total of 50 colleagues have made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against the lethal virus," Sohel Rana, spokesman of the police headquarters, told reporters.

Nearly 13,000 others in the police force have been infected with the virus, according to an official statement.

Of them, more than 9,000 have gone on to make a full recovery and resumed work.

Nationwide the death toll has hit 2,391, the Health Ministry said in its daily report.

Besides, 3,099 new cases have been reported over the past day, raising the tally of infections to 186,894.

The recovery rate in the South Asian nation is 52.61%.