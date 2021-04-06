Bangladesh reports record virus deaths, infections

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh on Tuesday registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in a day since the pandemic broke out in the country in March last year.

With 7,213 new infections and 66 virus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, the overall caseload reached 651,652 including 9,384 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

The infections exceeded the 7,000-mark for the third consecutive day, with the test positivity rate of 21.02%.

Bangladesh is enforcing a lockdown for a week, shutting shopping malls and markets, to help curb the spread of the disease. Only emergency services remain operational.

Travel from all EU countries, and 12 other countries has already been banned for three weeks.

People in many parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka, took to the streets, demanding that authorities allow them to work.

Traders also set on fire government offices. Many were injured in clash with law enforcers, and at least one person died in the south-central district of Faridpur.

“One person died on Monday night during violence against lockdown measures," Md. Alimuzzaman, the superintendent of Faridpur police, told the Anadolu Agency. Police officials also got injured but the situation has been brought under control, he added.

Meanwhile, authorities gave a conditional approval to operate public transport until further notice.