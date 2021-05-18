Bangladesh seeks proactive US role to end bloodshed in Palestine

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh on Monday urged the US to play a proactive role to stop the bloodshed in Palestine immediately, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Md. Shahriar Alam told the US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl R. Miller to “play a proactive role in stopping the bloodshed in Palestine immediately,” while reiterating Bangladesh’s support for the ‘two-state solution.

The US envoy had called on the minister in his office.

The US envoy informed that his country would continue its support to Bangladesh in bearing the burden of the displaced Rohingya population, said statement.

The minister and the US envoy also exchanged views on several global and bilateral issues, including the launching of the annual Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the humanitarian operations for displaced Rohingya and the COVID situation.

The US ambassador informed that his government is working on cooperation between two countries in combating the COVID-19 pandemic with a recommendation for a regional approach in South Asia in distributing vaccines from the US.

The US envoy mentioned that the US government is exploring the possibilities to produce vaccines at the Bangladeshi pharmaceutical facility.

Bangladesh being a Muslim majority country with a 165 million population is one of 28 UN member states that has not recognized the state of Israel. Bangladesh also officially bans its citizens from traveling to Israel and does not accept Israeli passports.

At the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee meeting held recently through video link Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh believes in a comprehensive and durable solution to the Palestinian issue following the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Quarter Road Map.

He said there was no pretext to justify the killings of innocent civilians.

Earlier Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her letter to the Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned the attacks by the Israeli forces.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip rose to 212, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.

The grim number includes 59 children and 35 women, the ministry said in a statement, while 1,305 people have been injured during the offensive. The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.