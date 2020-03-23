Bangladesh to deploy troops to ensure social distancing

By Md. Kamruzzaman

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh on Monday decided to deploy troops across the country as part of its measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

“Army personnel will remain on the field to help the civil administrations to ensure social distancing and bolster the coronavirus preventive measures,” Cabinet Secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam said at a news conference in the capital Dhaka on Monday evening.

The army will be deployed from Tuesday, Islam added.

Bangladeshi authorities have confirmed three deaths from the coronavirus with 33 cases since the outbreak.

The government has also announced 10-day holiday starting on the account of the country’s Independence Day, starting from March 26 until April 4.

Islam said hospitals, health clinics, grocery markets, pharmacies and vegetable markets will remain out of the purview of the closure. “Banking services will also be available but in limited scale,” he added.

“I am also requesting everyone to perform their regular prayers at home instead of mosques to minimize the risks of the coronavirus,” he said.

Thousands of Bangladeshi expatriates who returned to the country are in self-isolation across the country. All educational institutes and many private offices have also been closed.