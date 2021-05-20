Bangladeshis donations overwhelm Palestine embassy

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – The Palestine Embassy here in Dhaka was overwhelmed Thursday by the response of Bangladeshis who donated to support Palestinian victims following a call for donations.

Because of the vast response, the embassy had to issue a statement requesting that people do not visit the embassy because of the coronavirus pandemic and they should instead transfer donations through mobile banking channels.

“We highly appreciate your tremendous support, and generous donations for your brothers and sisters of Palestine. The number of visitors coming to our embassy to show their love and support is unprecedented,” read a statement from the embassy.

It said due to precautionary measures for safety, security, comfort and convenience it would not receive donations in cash at the embassy.

The embassy on May 17, in a social media post, urged Bangladeshis to donate to victims in Palestine affected by Israeli attacks.

Saugat Bosu, a service holder at a private organization in Dhaka, was among hundreds of enthusiastic young people who came to the embassy to give money and medicine in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Uncounted people, including children, are being killed in the attacks by Israeli forces. We can’t support such a violation of human rights and the killings of innocent civilians anywhere in the world. I here come to show my stance for peace and support the Palestinians on humanitarian ground,” he told Anadolu Agency. “I cannot hand over the financial support to the victims directly so I came here to extend my support through the embassy.”

He shared his experience of a huge rush in front of the embassy. Donors, mostly young people, came from different parts of the country and gathered to give donations, medicines and other items.

Palestine Ambassador to Dhaka Yousef Ramadan, in a social media post said the “support we are receiving from Bangladesh Government as well as the people is unprecedented, we are receiving donations from thousands of people, of all classes and services.”

“This kind of nobility, dedication, and commitment is never seen anywhere in the world that I know of,” he wrote.

–

Opposition party writes President Abbas expressing solidarity

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gave a letter to the Palestinian envoy in solidarity with Palestinians and condemned attacks by Israeli forces.

A letter from Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was given to the Palestinian envoy.

In a letter to Mahmoud Abbas, it expressed concern about recent brutal attacks by occupying forces in the East Jerusalem area, including the Al Aqsa Mosque and the killing of countless Palestinians, including women and children.

The BNP head called on the international community to play a vocal role and to take immediate action to maintain security, peace and stability for Palestinians in the area in light of international law and UN declarations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her letter to Abbas, expressed solidarity with Palestinians and condemned attacks by Israeli forces.

The Muslim majority country with 165 million residents is one of 28 UN member states that does not recognize the state of Israel. Bangladesh also officially banned its citizens from traveling to Israel and does not accept Israeli passports.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children, 39 women and 17 elderly, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said 1,710 people have also been injured by the onslaught.