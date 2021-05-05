Barcelona, Armani Milan reach EuroLeague Final Four

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Barcelona and AX Armani Exchange Milan both advanced to the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four on Tuesday to join already qualified CSKA Moscow and Anadolu Efes.

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will face Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow in the Final Four in Cologne, Germany on May 28.

Earlier Tuesday, Anadolu Efes reserved their place in the next stage, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in game five of the playoffs.

The other tie is Barcelona-AX Armani Exchange Milan.

Barcelona bagged the Final Four ticket with a 79-53 win against Russian team Zenit St Petersburg in game five.

Cory Higgins led the Spanish club with 15 points as Barca won the playoff series 3-2 to advance to Cologne.

Similar to Barcelona, Italy’s AX Armani Exchange Milan eliminated German team Bayern Munich 3-2 in the playoffs.

AX Armani Exchange Milan beat Bayern Munich 92-89 in the fifth game of the series as Milan's Danish forward Shavon Shields dominated the game, scoring 34 points.

The 2021 EuroLeague Final Four will be held on May 28-30 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.