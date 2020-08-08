Barcelona, Bayern Munich move to last 8 in CL

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Barcelona and Bayern Munich moved to the Champions League quarterfinals with comfortable home victories in the second leg of the Round 16 matches Saturday.

Barcelona defeated Napoli 3-1 at the Nou Camp and advanced to the round with an aggregate score of 4-2.

The first leg had ended 1-1 in Italy.

Goals by Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez secured a victory for the home team while Lorenzo Insigne was the sole scorer for the Italian club.

In the other match, Germany's Bayern Munich sealed a 4-1 win against Chelsea with goals by Robert Lewandowski (2), Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso at Allianz Arena.

The Premier League side's lone goal was scored by Tammy Abraham.

The Bundesliga club moved to quarterfinals with a 7-1 on aggregate as they had a convincing 3-0 win in the first leg in London.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal phase.