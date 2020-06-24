Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao to lead Spanish league

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 late Tuesday to lead the Spanish top-tier football division La Liga.

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored the winning goal with a close-range shot in the 71st minute in Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium.

Following the 1-0 victory in week 31, Barcelona topped La Liga with 68 points.

But second-placed Real Madrid, who had 65 points in standings, will take on Mallorca on Wednesday.

If Real Madrid beat Mallorca, they will take over the lead again by goal difference.

Having lost Tuesday's match, Athletic Bilbao are currently at the 10th spot with 42 points.

– Tuesday's results:

Valladolid – Getafe: 1-1

Levante – Atletico Madrid: 0-1

Barcelona – Athletic Bilbao: 1-0