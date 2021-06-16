Barcelona beat Real Madrid to clinch Endesa League title

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 92-73 to win their 19th Endesa League title on Tuesday night in the second game of the league final playoffs.

Barca's Nikola Mirotic was the game's high scorer with 27 points at Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana in front of 1,000 spectators.

Greek guard Nick Calathes finished with 15 points, while Slovakian guard Kyle Kuric came off the bench to add 12 points.

For Real Madrid, Spanish small forward Alberto Abalde played with 15 points.

It is the first time since the 2013/14 season that Barcelona have clinched the Endesa League title – a seven-year drought.